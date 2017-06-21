Jeremy Maclin says Kansas City Chiefs released him with a voicemail

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he was informed of his release by the Kansas City Chiefs via voicemail earlier this month.

Maclin also told Schefter on his "Know Them From Adam" Podcast that he played much of last season with a torn groin.

"I was on a flight, so clearly (Chiefs general manager John Dorsey) couldn't get to me. So he left me a voicemail, but the issue is they released me so late on Friday I wouldn't become a free agent 'til Monday anyways. So I would at least think that, you know, have the respect for me enough to at least have a conversation with me. You know what I mean, not really find out through a voicemail," he said.

"So I think that's where, in my opinion, the problem or it really is just the business. I mean because I feel like if it was anything else, you know, especially being able to become a free agent Monday, at least have a conversation with somebody, you know?"

Maclin missed four games due to injury last season and finished with career worsts in receptions (44), receiving yards (536) and touchdowns (two). The 29-year-old twice has compiled 80 or more catches and 1,000 or more receiving yards in the same season.

Maclin quickly moved on and signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens last week.