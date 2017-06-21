Home / Sports News / NFL

Jeremy Maclin says Kansas City Chiefs released him with a voicemail

By The Sports Xchange   |   June 21, 2017 at 9:05 PM
| License Photo

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he was informed of his release by the Kansas City Chiefs via voicemail earlier this month.

Maclin also told Schefter on his "Know Them From Adam" Podcast that he played much of last season with a torn groin.

"I was on a flight, so clearly (Chiefs general manager John Dorsey) couldn't get to me. So he left me a voicemail, but the issue is they released me so late on Friday I wouldn't become a free agent 'til Monday anyways. So I would at least think that, you know, have the respect for me enough to at least have a conversation with me. You know what I mean, not really find out through a voicemail," he said.

"So I think that's where, in my opinion, the problem or it really is just the business. I mean because I feel like if it was anything else, you know, especially being able to become a free agent Monday, at least have a conversation with somebody, you know?"

Maclin missed four games due to injury last season and finished with career worsts in receptions (44), receiving yards (536) and touchdowns (two). The 29-year-old twice has compiled 80 or more catches and 1,000 or more receiving yards in the same season.

Maclin quickly moved on and signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens last week.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
Related UPI Stories
share with facebook
share with twitter
Trending Stories
Tom Brady dreams of playing football in China Tom Brady dreams of playing football in China
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen could hold out of training camp Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen could hold out of training camp
Minor league team trolls Tim Tebow Minor league team trolls Tim Tebow
NHL expansion draft: Las Vegas Golden Knights add James Neal, other players and draft picks NHL expansion draft: Las Vegas Golden Knights add James Neal, other players and draft picks
Sources say Kawhi Leonard's braids still intact, photo edited Sources say Kawhi Leonard's braids still intact, photo edited