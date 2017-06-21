Former New York Jets LB David Harris signs two-year deal with New England Patriots

Former New York Jets linebacker David Harris agreed to a two-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Harris, who played 10 seasons with the Jets, was released on June 6 after talks broke down regarding a renegotiated contract. He was due to make $6.5 million in 2017 in the final season of a three-year, $21.5 million contract.

The 33-year-old Harris started 15 games for the Jets in 2016, recording 95 tackles and a half-sack in 15 games. He missed his first game in eight years last season.

In 154 career games, Harris owns 1,087 tackles, 35 sacks, 31 passes defensed and six interceptions.