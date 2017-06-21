Home / Sports News / NFL

Former New York Jets LB David Harris signs two-year deal with New England Patriots

By The Sports Xchange   |   June 21, 2017 at 11:39 AM
| License Photo

Former New York Jets linebacker David Harris agreed to a two-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Harris, who played 10 seasons with the Jets, was released on June 6 after talks broke down regarding a renegotiated contract. He was due to make $6.5 million in 2017 in the final season of a three-year, $21.5 million contract.

The 33-year-old Harris started 15 games for the Jets in 2016, recording 95 tackles and a half-sack in 15 games. He missed his first game in eight years last season.

In 154 career games, Harris owns 1,087 tackles, 35 sacks, 31 passes defensed and six interceptions.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
Related UPI Stories
share with facebook
share with twitter
Trending Stories
Tom Brady dreams of playing football in China Tom Brady dreams of playing football in China
Minor league team trolls Tim Tebow Minor league team trolls Tim Tebow
De'Aaron Fox says Lonzo Ball has a 'target on his back' from NBA players De'Aaron Fox says Lonzo Ball has a 'target on his back' from NBA players
Ex-UFC fighter Tim Hague dies from knockout blow in boxing ring Ex-UFC fighter Tim Hague dies from knockout blow in boxing ring
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger pumps up Martavis Bryant Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger pumps up Martavis Bryant