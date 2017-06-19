Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff has 'quicker' grasp of 2017 offense

June 19 (UPI) -- This year is different for Jared Goff, who says he has learned the Los Angeles Rams' offense 'much quicker' than last year.

Back during OTAs, first-year Rams coach Sean McVay gave a tepid endorsement of the top pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

"Jared has done a nice job getting better, but you always want to make sure that you're playing the guy that you feel like gives you the best ability to win football games, because we owe it to our coaches, to our players and to this organization to do that," McVay told reporters. "I think what we've seen is good for those guys, but right now Jared's the starter and he's done a nice job commanding that role."

Goff said at last week's mandatory minicamp that he has picked up the new playbook "at a pretty good pace."

"I've enjoyed every day coming out here and learning with them," Goff told reporters. "All the way back from when we started meeting with them to now — it's been awesome. I've had a really good time learning it. I think I've picked it up at a pretty good pace. I like where we're at right now. Obviously, a lot of stuff to improve on, especially from today. But again, I like where we're at."

Goff also said that he wants McVay to "be hard on" him.

The 22-year-old completed 54.6 percent of his throws last season for 1,089 yards, five scores and seven interceptions in seven starts last season. He had a QBR of 22.2 and a 63.6 quarterback rating.

I spoke to Jared Goff this week, hear how he's learned from Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins & Drew Brees, + why he'll be more comfortable in 2017 pic.twitter.com/JOI3K51pNj — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) June 17, 2017

Goff recently asked McVay about how much of the playbook he has revealed so far. McVay said 95 percent, according to ESPN.

"If that's what we have in, I'd say I've understood all of it and grasped all of it so far," Goff told ESPN. Goff also told ESPN that he learned this offense "much quicker" than last year.

On Wednesday, Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said that the goal is to get Goff "a little bit better each day."

"Yes. Again, each rep for him is a learning experience," LaFleur told reporters. "You're talking about a young guy that's played seven starts in this league, so he has not seen everything that every defense is going to throw at him yet. But the less you have to worry about the offensive line, the more comfortable you would feel as a quarterback."

In addition to Tavon Austin, Goff will be throwing to third-round draft pick Cooper Kupp and offseason signee Robert Woods. The Rams also have Mike Thomas, Nelson Spruce and Pharoh Cooper on its depth chart, but could afford to upgrade at the position if the team wants to aid its young gunslinger.