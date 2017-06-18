Odell Beckham Jr. says he's more 'ready' for 2017 season than any prior season

June 18 (UPI) -- His absence from New York Giants OTAs was a huge NFL offseason storyline, but Odell Beckham Jr. says he's more prepared for this season than any season before.

"I've really been training, and to have these next six weeks and get another opportunity to train, it's going to be great...Mentally, physically, spiritually, everything, I just don't think I've ever been as ready as I am now," Beckham said Saturday, according to NJ Advance Media.

That news should terrify opposing defenses and excited fantasy football players. The 24-year-old is entering his fourth NFL season. He averaged 96 receptions for 1,374 yards and 11.6 touchdowns in his first three seasons. Beckham has 35 touchdowns in 43 career games.

Questions surrounded Beckham's absence at the voluntary workouts being related to his current salary. One of the best wide receivers in the league is making $1.8 million this season, but the Giants did pick up his fifth-year option in April.

After that move, Beckham vowed to work harder than before.

"Just wanna say today I woke up feeling extremely blessed," Beckham tweeted. "The start of a new chapter in my life began this pass week."

"I will be workin harder than I ever have, to be the best that I ever have been," Beckham said. "I'm more motivated now then I have ever been."

"Words are only that, so its time for action. To the LOYAL Giants fans out there. I'm lettin u kno now, this will be somethin uve never seen."

"I'm in the lab. Head down, my fire has been lit and the world continues to fuel it. It's time to be exactly who u are, I'm goin for it all."

Odell Beckham on what he's trying to show kids at his Citi OBJ Football Pro Camp and this season. Strong message: pic.twitter.com/mFxM2vCLFv — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 18, 2017

Beckham worked briefly with Hall of Fame wide receiver Chris Carter this offseason during his private training. The wide receiver has been criticized from some of his off-the-field activity, despite never getting in any legal trouble. He told reporters at minicamp that he is "wiser" entering his fourth season.

"I have got some grey hairs now, so I am starting to get up there. I have been trying to read a couple books," Beckham said Tuesday. "The Four Agreements is one book that I picked up. There is just four basic principles that are in there and one of them that you really had to learn was to use your words wisely and don't take anything personal ever, and as you kind of get this guideline of this book it starts to help you grow and really mature into who you are as a person."

"Like I said, I have gotten a couple grey hairs and I feel as if I am a little bit wiser."

I will be workin harder than I ever have, to be the best that I ever have been. I'm more motivated now then I have ever been. — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) April 24, 2017

Beckham is the 64th highest-paid wide receiver in the league.