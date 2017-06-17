Free agent WR Anquan Boldin wants to play near Florida

June 17 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Anquan Boldin wants to continue his football career with a franchise close to home.

Sources close to the veteran free agent told the Detroit Free Press that "he'd prefer" to play near Florida.

Boldin, 36, is entering his 15th season. He had 67 catches for a career-low 584 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games last season for the Detroit Lions. Boldin was the No. 54 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. He teamed up with Larry Fitzgerald for his first seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before moving to the Baltimore Ravens in 2010. He played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2013 through 2015, before joining the Lions last offseason.

The Florida State product won a Super Bowl in 2013 with the Ravens. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Boldin grew up in Pahokee, Fla. before jetting to Gainesville for college. The closest options for him would be the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons.

A Lions return is unlikely for the veteran, as the franchise drafted Kenny Golladay in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Lions also have Golden Tate and Marvin Jones atop their depth chart. Tate recently raved about the rookie pass-catcher.

"Consistently, he's getting better every single day," Tate told the team website. "His route running is getting better. His knowledge of the game is getting better. You guys have seen these practices. Every single day you're seeing Golladay make a big play down the sideline or making a contested catch."

"So, he's showing up every day and that's what you want to see in the young guys. I think this is a guy, if he continues to learn the way he is, he's going to be able to help us this year."

Lions coach Jim Caldwell said this week that the Lions "haven't had any discussions" with Boldin regarding a re-signing, according to the Oakland Press.