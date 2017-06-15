New defensive coordinator Gus Bradley bringing change to Los Angeles Chargers' defense

While most of the focus on the Chargers is about them having a new head coach in Anthony Lynn, don't overlook the fresh face running the defense: Gus Bradley.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach returns to his defensive coordinator roots, where he made his mark with the Seattle Seahawks. With Bradley on board, the Chargers are switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3 alignment. That means Melvin Ingram goes from an outside linebacker to a defensive end, although he will continue to rush more than drop back into coverage.

Ingram is upbeat on what might lie ahead in the new scheme and he's already taken to Bradley's enthusiasm.

"I just love his energy," Ingram said. "Just the way he comes out. He'll put a smile on your face because he's coming out with a smile on his face. He just wants to be successful and I think all of us want to do that. When we combine everything together, I think we have a great chance of doing that."

Bradley is quick with a grin but the Chargers are learning that Lynn, when ticked, doesn't beat around the bush.

"He has very strong beliefs," Bradley said. "Players can look at him and know there's no messing around."