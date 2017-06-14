Jeremy Maclin will get crab cakes for life after signing with Baltimore Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Jeremy Maclin wore No. 18 at his first practice with the Ravens.

His usual No. 19 is reserved in Baltimore to honor the great Johnny Unitas.

Maclin, however, is hoping he too can have a lasting legacy for the city.

"This is a team that can definitely win and can definitely build something special," Maclin said. "Baltimore made the most sense from a football standpoint, a comfort standpoint and a personal standpoint. It's an organization that I've always had respect for from afar."

Maclin was released by Kansas City on June 2 after just two seasons. He was surprised about the decision, which led to him landing in Baltimore with a two-year deal.

"Of course it hurt a little bit, just kind of how it went down and it being so unexpected," Maclin said about being cut by the Chiefs. "But at the same time it's a business. You understand how things work. So there was only one choice but to pull it together and get things back on track."

Maclin will get opportunities to make plays in the Ravens' offense, which likes to strike quickly downfield. He is a strong route-runner who has the ability to turn screens into large gains and has the speed to get behind an opposing secondary.

"He can have a big impact," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "He is a proven player. He knows how to play. He knows how to be effective in this specific passing game, which is a big plus. I expect him to be a great player."

Maclin, a first-round pick by the Eagles in 2009, caught 44 passes for 536 yards with two touchdowns over 12 games with the Chiefs last season. Entering his ninth NFL season, Maclin has posted 474 receptions for 6,395 yards and 46 touchdowns in 102 career games (100 starts).

With Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman in the fold, Baltimore now has three receivers capable of creating matchup problems. The challenge will be for strong-armed quarterback Joe Flacco to get them the ball.

"The man is a fantastic player and a fantastic person," Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said. "He, along with the players that we have, I think that will be just an outstanding mix."

The city of Baltimore is already excited about Maclin's potential impact. Jimmy's Famous Seafood, a local restaurant, promised Maclin free crab cakes for life if he signed with the Ravens.

--The Ravens got a scare when receiver Breshad Perriman laid on the ground after diving for a pass downfield. Perriman missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury and also had some knee issues during last year's OTAs. That's why there was initial concerns, but Perriman only had the wind knocked out of him.

"He's good," fellow receiver Mike Wallace reported after practice. "He's a tough guy. That's what I asked him when I see him. I said, 'You tough, right?' He said he was good, so I'm going to take his word for it."

Perriman has been one of the team's best players throughout the OTAs. Last year, he caught 33 passes for 499 yards with three touchdowns and showed some of the explosiveness that made him a first-round pick (26th overall) in 2015.

Ravens guard Marshal Yanda is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. The six time-Pro Bowler has shown in the past that the time off during OTAs and some of training camp is beneficial. Yanda plans to be fully ready for the regular-season opener Sept. 10 in Cincinnati.

"I'll be working out hard every day, and I'll be ready to go," said Yanda, who is entering his 11th season. "I can just tell you, Week 1, I'll be out there."

Yanda missed three games last season because of the injured shoulder. Without Yanda in the lineup, the Ravens struggled to protect quarterback Joe Flacco and failed to develop an effective running game.

Upon his return, Yanda seamlessly moved from right guard to left guard after rookie Alex Lewis suffered an ankle injury. Despite moving to the new position, Yanda earned another trip to the Pro Bowl, but declined the invitation because of the shoulder. Yanda also had shoulder surgery after the Ravens won the Super Bowl in the 2012.