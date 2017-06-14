Elvis Dumervil reports to San Francisco 49ers, won't practice until training camp

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reported all hands on deck for the start of his club's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, but two players barely qualified.

Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas remained ineligible to work out with the team until his class at Stanford has completed finals.

That was scheduled to happen on Wednesday, meaning Thomas would only be allowed to join the team on Thursday, the final day of the camp that's been set aside for meetings and weight work.

Also, recently signed pass-rush specialist Elvis Dumervil won't participate in the on-field drills this week.

"I just want Elvis to come in here, learn the schemes, and really get a chance to meet everyone," Shanahan explained. "We didn't think getting him involved in the work and everything was important, at least for now. I think it'd be better to not have him out there until training camp."

--The 49ers began minicamp with nine of their 10 draft choices signed to contracts, increasing that number by two when they reached agreement with linebacker Reuben Foster, their second first-round pick, and quarterback C.J. Beathard, their second third-round pick, on the eve of the mandatory get-together.

The only remaining player left unsigned is Thomas, the No. 3 pick of the draft.

--While teams are allowed to conduct minicamp up to three days, Shanahan opted to limit his on-field sessions to Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Just trying to be smart," he explained. "I've been a part of many years of that last practice before you get a month off, before everyone goes on vacation. That practice hasn't ever been very productive.

"That wouldn't be that big of a deal if that was the only thing you were risking. But you're risking injuries, and I have just always gotten worried. Most teams I've been on, you always cut it short. You end up just trying to get off the field and not have an injury. The main thing is to get out healthy. And by stopping that last day, it gives you the best chance to do that."

QUOTE TO NOTE: "We would never bring in a guy just to be a mentor, but in Elvis (Dumervil's) case, it's a huge bonus. Elvis lives and dies getting to the quarterback. He's thinking about it all the time, every day, when's he's in the building, when he's outside the building. Anytime you have a guy who thinks that way, who has also had the success, it rubs off on people." -- 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, on the importance of having recently signed Elvis Dumervil attend this week's minicamp even though he won't be participating.