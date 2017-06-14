Detroit Lions RB Ameer Abdullah happy for his offseason health

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- After sitting out much of the last 16 months with foot and shoulder injuries, Lions running back Ameer Abdullah admitted he still has something of a mental hurdle to overcome when he's on the field.

"A little bit sometimes," Abdullah said after the Lions' first mandatory minicamp practice Tuesday. "But for the most part, once I get out there and I'm in a combative situation, the good thing is I kind of forget about it and I just play. So to be right there right now, on June 13, it's a good spot."

Abdullah has not appeared limited in any way this spring and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell already has anointed him his starting running back for this fall.

Last year, Abdullah suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 2 of the regular season. Abdullah said he's "maybe a little bit ahead of schedule" in his return.

"It's good that I'm actually doing OTAs," Abdullah said. "Last year around this time I wasn't involved physically in OTAs (because of shoulder surgery). I was doing walk-throughs and stuff, but I wasn't able to get out there and run with the guys. Getting more acclimated with the O-line, that's what's really important. Understanding guys up front, that's what makes a good running game, us knowing each other. So having that opportunity this year is making things a lot easier for me."

--The Lions will go with a young backup behind Matthew Stafford at quarterback for the first time in the Jim Caldwell era this season. Jake Rudock, a sixth-round pick last year who spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, is the favorite to win the job, but rookie Brad Kaaya has opened eyes in his short time with the team, too.

"I do think that he has all of the things that you're looking for," Caldwell said. "He has the temperament. He has the intellect. He has the drive and desire. He has the personality for it. He also has the arm talent, and so he has all those things in place. It's just a matter of getting him enough reps to get better and I think we've been able to do that to some extent, but he's still got a way to go yet. We like what we see, that's for sure."

--Several starters are sitting out this week's mandatory minicamp because of injuries.

Along with left tackle Taylor Decker, who underwent right shoulder surgery last week and is expected to miss four to six months, linebacker Tahir Whitehead (knee), guard T.J. Lang (hip) and running back Theo Riddick (wrists) are not practicing this week. Backups Corey Robinson (foot), Don Carey, Armonty Bryant (knee) and Jeremiah Valoaga also are out.

--Tuesday's practice was briefly interrupted when a fan made his way through a back gate and into the Lions' practice-field area. Team security quickly ushered the fan out of the area, but not before he shouted several expletives in what seemed to be a misguided attempt to try out for the team. Allen Park police were called, but a spokesperson declined comment other than to say the incident was still being investigated.

--Caldwell, on newly signed tackle Tony Hills, who took second-team reps at left tackle on Tuesday and will compete for a backup job in Decker's absence: "We'll get a chance to look at him, but obviously, the body of work that he's done in the league, he's a guy that's played. Big body, smart, he'll adjust and we think he'll do well for us."