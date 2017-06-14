Cincinnati Bengals rookie RB Joe Mixon down to playing weight

CINCINNATI -- Running back Joe Mixon said he had never weighed as much as he did during rookie minicamp the first week of May when the Cincinnati Bengals second-round draft choice from Oklahoma tipped the scales at 238 pounds.

Mixon attributed the weight gain to his whirlwind tour of prospective NFL teams prior to the NFL draft, and all that wining and dining caught up with him.

"It was my traveling weight," Mixon said on Tuesday, the first day of mandatory minicamp.

But, after head coach Marvin Lewis publicly voiced concern over Mixon's conditioning and he got back into a football routine, the excess poundage vanished.

"Right now, I feel great," said Mixon, who now weighs around 228. "I'll never be that heavy again. I've never been that big. I started running a lot and trimming down, watched my diet, laid off bread. Other than that, just (doing) cardio got me right."

Mixon said he has been able to absorb a lot of offensive coordinator Ken Zampese's offense already due to some similarities with the Sooners' schemes, and he is taking on more and more of the mental load each week. Most observers agreed Mixon had an extra spring in his step during final OTAs after dropping the weight.

"He's worked hard," said Lewis. "Since the initial rookie camp, from that point on, he's done a nice job. When you don't practice and play football, you've got to do that to get into that kind of conditioning and shape, particularly as a runner, when so much of what he does is reaction."

Mixon also will be asked to help protect Andy Dalton, who was sacked 41 times last season. Mixon says blitz pickup is something he worked on almost daily at Oklahoma.

"We've got a $100 million quarterback," Mixon said of Dalton, who signed a six-year, $96 million deal in 2014. "You've got to take pride in that. If you don't, you won't be playing. You're expected to make a great run, but if you make a great play off a great block, that's awesome. It's all about what you put into it. It's a job."