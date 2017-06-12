Houston Texans G David Quessenberry earns NFL's prestigious George Halas Award

David Quessenberry is entering his fifth season in the Houston Texans' organization and has yet to play in an NFL game.

But the 26-year-old guard has already won a major award.

Quessenberry, who recently finished a three-year battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, was named the 2017 winner of the prestigious George Halas Award, the Professional Football Writers of America organization announced Monday.

The Halas Award is annually presented to a NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.

Quessenberry completed chemotherapy in April and is participating in Houston's offseason program.

"Some legends of our game have received this award, and I'm honored and humbled to be a part of it," Quessenberry said in a statement. "I'm proud to receive this award, not just for my fight and everything that I went through, but also to represent everyone who helped me get back to playing football.

"The Texans organization stood behind me when I felt like the furthest thing from a football player. They gave me that motivation to see this thing through and beat it and get back to the field, where I belong."

The other finalists were New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta and Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake.

Quessenberry, born in the San Diego suburb of La Jolla, was a sixth-round draft pick out of San Jose State in 2013. He spent the entire 2013 season on injured reserve after suffering a broken foot.

In June 2014, he was laboring through workouts with fatigue and a persistent cough and was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He spent the past three seasons on Houston's non-football illness list.

After being medically cleared, he took part in his first organized team activities' session on May 22.

Halas won 324 games and six NFL tiles during a Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bears.