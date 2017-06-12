Ex-NFL QB Vince Young (hamstring) injured in CFL training camp

Vince Young's comeback sustained a setback in the Canadian Football League.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced that the former NFL quarterback will miss four to six weeks with a hamstring injury sustained during last Tuesday's practice.

The severity of the injury, which came days before the team's CFL preseason opener, was not known until Young underwent tests on Saturday. Young won't be recovered in time for the team's regular-season opener on June 22, and he could miss as many as three games.

"It's disappointing that we didn't get to see him in the preseason game because that's the easier time to evaluate him in a real game situation," Roughriders coach Chris Jones said.

"Then when we had the MRI in Toronto the other day it was actually torn. It was a lot worse than we envisioned."

The 34-year-old Young signed a two-year, non-guaranteed contact with the Roughriders three months ago. He is vying for a backup job behind starting quarterback Kevin Glenn.

The last time Young played in a game was during the 2013 NFL preseason with the Green Bay Packers, who released him before the regular season started. Young's last regular-season game was in 2011 for the Philadelphia Eagles. He retired after the Cleveland Browns released him in 2014.

Young was the third overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2006 NFL Draft. He played in the Pro Bowl in 2006 and 2009.