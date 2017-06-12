Alshon Jeffery getting mixed reviews from Philadelphia Eagles OTAs

June 12 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson mentioned wide receiver Alshon Jeffery as a player who "stood out" during OTAs, but not everybody feels the same way.

The 2013 Pro Bowler signed with the Eagles in March after five seasons with the Chicago Bears. This offseason, the Eagles have focused on upgrading at wide receiver. In addition to Jeffery, the franchise added speedster Torrey Smith and drafted Mack Hollins in the fourth round and Shelton Gibson in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Eagles still have former second-round picks Dorial Green-Beckham and Jordan Matthews on their roster, in addition to 2015 first round pick Nelson Agholor.

"There have been a lot of guys," Pederson told reporters last week. "You talk about our rookies: Rasul Douglas has shown some strides here in the last couple practices and Donnel Pumphrey on offense, being able to move him around a little bit and put him in that kind of Darren Sproles mold, offensively. Derek Barnett, obviously, is going to be a good player for us and is going to be a nice little addition to our defensive line."

"The veteran guys, you watch Alshon in the red zone and his big body presence that we've been able to [use] and his relationship with Carson and guys that have really stood out right there."

Jeffery made a spectacular one-handed catch at Thursday's practice. Despite that grab, NJ.com reported that Jeffery did not stand out with many "wow moments" at OTAs.

Pederson said in March that he expected Jeffery's presence to help his entire wide receiver group.

"He's a big target, he's a veteran player, wealth of experience, a lot of games, excellent in route running, strong to the ball," Pederson told Philly.com. "For us, he brings some leadership into that room, and makes that room better. The experience is obviously a big factor in what we're doing, and he can lead by example. We have young guys, and this will give our young guys an ability to really watch a guy not only practice but play, and create that competition that we talk about all the time."

Jeffery had 52 catches for 821 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season for the Bears. He is a WR2 with upside heading into your fantasy football draft.