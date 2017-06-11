New England Patriots troll Atlanta Falcons: 283 diamonds put in Super Bowl ring

The New England Patriots revealed their Super Bowl LI ring containing 283 diamonds as an apparent reminder to the team's historic comeback from a 28-3 deficit in the memorable victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Players, coaches, football staff and team executives were presented with the rings to commemorate the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl championship during a private ceremony Friday night at owner Robert Kraft's home.

New England erased the 25-point deficit in the second half en route to a thrilling 34-28 overtime victory, handing the Patriots their fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy of the Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady era.

The team's news release noted each ring contains "more than 280 diamonds" but Patriots spokesman Stacey James confirmed to ESPN on Saturday that the ring has 283 diamonds "to tell the story of the game."

The total amount of diamonds more than doubled what the Patriots had in their rings in 2004 and 2005, the team said in a press release.

"We have had the good fortune to now celebrate five Super Bowl championships, and much like the games themselves, the rings and the celebrations keep getting bigger and better," Kraft said. "It was a historic comeback win, and the players deserve to have a ring that represents that accomplishment, so we created the biggest Super Bowl ring ever made. Watching the expressions of the players and coaches when they saw them for the first time and the overwhelming pride when they put them on was priceless."

The Super Bowl ring is crafted in 10-karat white gold and has a carat weight of 5.1, and the right side of the ring is framed by Kraft's postgame comment: "Unequivocally the sweetest." The right arbor on the inside of the ring reads: "Greatest comeback ever."