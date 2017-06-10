New England Patriots celebrate Super Bowl with Gucci Mane, Snoop Dogg, fistfuls of rings

June 10 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots received their Super Bowl rings in a private ceremony Friday at owner Robert Kraft's house.

The glamorous event featured lavish table settings and an armored truck brought in the jewelry of honor. Kraft also had his five Super Bowl trophies on display.

Coach Bill Belichick, Martellus Bennett, Tom Brady, Giselle Bundchen and many others attended the gathering.

Snoop Dogg and Gucci Man performed for the crowd.

Patriots players arrived at their seats with a locked box sitting in front of them on the table.

"You can look...but please do not touch until asked to do so," a note from Kraft said on the boxes. "Thank you, Robert Kraft.

"It don't mean a thing, if you don't win that ring," Brady wrote on an Instagram post.

Belichick posed for photos while wearing a ring on every finger.

The Patriots' Super Bowl LI ring features 283 diamonds, a nod to its 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in February at NRG Stadium. The rings feature the words "greatest comeback ever" inscribed in their interior. Jostens created the jewelry, which was given to coaches, players, football staff and team executives.

"We celebrated our first Super Bowl ring ceremony 15 years ago to the day," Kraft told Patriots.com. "It was our first Super Bowl championship in 42 years and, at the time, I couldn't imagine a more exciting game or ring celebration. But, we have had the good fortune to now celebrate five Super Bowl championships, and much like the games themselves, the rings and the celebrations keep getting bigger and better."

"It was a historic comeback win and the players deserve to have a ring that represents that accomplishment, so we created the biggest Super Bowl ring ever made. Watching the expressions of the players and coaches when they saw them for the first time and the overwhelming pride when they put them on was priceless."

A Patriots logo made from custom cut corundum sapphire and ruby sits at the center of the ring. The ring also features a corundum sapphire in the background. Five Vince Lombardi Trophies are featured prominently on its face. Its trophy has marquise-cut diamonds and is pavé-set with round diamonds. "World Champions" flanks the sides of the ring face. The rings also feature the names and numbers of the players.

The side of the ring reads Kraft's comment "unequivocally the sweetest." The ring also reads "We are all Patriots." It is crafted in 10-karat white gold and has a carat weight of 5.1.

"When captain America tells u that your his superhero and try on my 5 Superbowl rings," Snoop Dogg wrote on an Instagram post featuring himself and Brady. "Hand full of rings I'm shaded like Brady."

Gucci Mane wrote a special greeting to Kraft on his Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Mr Robert Kraft," he wrote. "I had great time partying with you and the Patriots family!!"

Kraft has served as the chairman/CEO for the Patriots since 1994. He turned 76-years-old on Monday.

Fans can purchase replicas of the rings for up to $5,000 in the team's pro shop.