New York Giants' coach Ben McAdoo pleased with progress at OTAs

The New York Giants concluded their 10 organized team activities Friday, with the focus being on situational football.

With one week remaining of the spring -- next week's three-day mandatory minicamp -- head coach Ben McAdoo said he's looking forward to cranking things up as much as the CBA rules will allow.

"We'll make the day a little bit longer, take our time with things, but everything is in from a teaching perspective and learning standpoint," he said. "We just have to follow it up -- go a little bit longer on the field on Wednesday, but other than that, it's really an extension of the offseason program; it's the last week."

McAdoo said he was pleased with how the team has been developing chemistry throughout the off-season.

"We have a lot of new players we introduced to the offense, defense and special teams systems, and they're making progress, and learning to work together."

However, unlike last year when McAdoo virtually had perfect attendance at the off-season program, the same couldn't be said of this year's OTAs.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive end Olivier Vernon and defensive end Owa Odighizuwa all missed the entire slate of OTAs, which are voluntary.

Beckham was in the New York area Thursday night for a marketing event before being whisked away in a chauffeured driven car to an undisclosed location.

Vernon was also in town earlier in the week to make good on an appearance at former Giants receiver David Tyree's annual charity bowling tournament. Vernon, who is believed to have been training in Miami, reportedly returned to Florida the day after making good on his word.

Odighizuwa's absence has not been addressed by the coaching staff.

Earlier in the week, both Giants defensive line coach Patrick Graham and assistant defensive line coach Rob Leonard referred any questions to McAdoo about Odighizuwa, who in April tweeted intentions of stepping away from the game for a bit.

McAdoo, though, declined to discuss any of the players' absences.

"I expect everyone to be here," he said. "I'm not spending time talking about attendance, but we expect everyone to be here next week."

On the bright side, the absence of the veterans -- guard Justin Pugh missed a couple of OTAs, while linebacker Jonathan Casillas, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, and cornerback Janoris Jenkins were among those who missed at least one workout, has given some of the younger guys opportunities to impress the coaching staff.

For example, rookie Adam Bisnowaty took snaps at right tackle for Hart while Adam Gettis stepped in with the starting offensive line at Pugh's left guard spot Friday.

"I like our first-year players and our rookie crew," McAdoo said, adding. "I think we have a bunch of young players who are going to make a push for playing time and create a very competitive camp. To single a guy out--I want to get pads on these guys before I start doing that."

They'll get that chance to continue to push for playing time soon enough.