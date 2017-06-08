Tennessee Titans RB DeMarco Murray recovering from hand procedure

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray is sporting a cast on his right hand, but coach Mike Mularkey didn't appear to be too concerned on Thursday.

Mularkey had a similar attitude in regard to the status of Tajae Sharpe as the second-year wide receiver recovers from last week's foot surgery.

"DeMarco had a little hand procedure. He should be ready to go," Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey said of the 29-year-old Murray, who has been dealing with a nagging injury to his ring finger for nine months.

"He wants to work next week, I'll see. But he should be out of the cast Monday. If not he'll be ready for camp, obviously."

Sharpe, 22, is expected to be ready for camp as well, Mularkey noted.

Murray recorded 293 carries for an AFC-best 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns last season while Sharpe reeled in 41 receptions for 522 yards and two scores.