Peyton Manning to advise on helmet developments for Riddell

Former NFL great Peyton Manning signed a deal as a "strategic advisor and first-ever brand ambassador" for football helmet supplier Riddell, the company announced Wednesday.

The five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion, who retired after the 2015 season, wore Riddell's helmets and shoulder pads throughout his career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

"Riddell is one of the most recognizable brands in football and has long maintained its leadership position through meaningful improvements in player protection and game-tested innovation," Manning said in the company press release. "Riddell is also doing great work to educate the football community about new protective technology, the importance of proper equipment management, and coordinating initiatives that make new gear available to football programs in need.

"I'm appreciative of the opportunity to invest in the company and join #TeamRiddell to help reinforce the brand's efforts in advancing the sport I love and believe in."

According to the Riddell press release, Manning will be involved in product development, community and charitable initiatives, as well as internal programming and special projects with the company's executive team.

"Peyton Manning is synonymous with football. His contributions on and off the field help advance the sport, and benefit athletes at all levels," said Dan Arment, president and CEO of Riddell and BRG Sports. "We are honored that Manning joined Riddell as a business advisor and brand ambassador as we work together to lead the sport of football to a stronger future."

The 41-year-old Manning walked away from the NFL as the league's all-time passing leader with 71,940 yards and 539 touchdown passes. He won two championship rings -- one with the Colts in Super Bowl XLI and another with the Broncos during his final season in Super Bowl 50.