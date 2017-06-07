Home / Sports News / NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo won't rule out contract extension with New England Patriots

By The Sports Xchange   |   June 7, 2017 at 2:03 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may be stuck behind Tom Brady on the New England depth chart. He may be relegated to backup duty yet again heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. And the former second-round pick may not really know when and where he might ascend to a starting job in the NFL.

Following the first day of the Patriots' mandatory minicamp this week, the affable Garoppolo was all smiles and said all the right things regarding his less than ideal situation.

"It's your career, so you're obviously thinking about it a bit, but I mean with OTAs and everything going on, there's plenty to think about with that," Garoppolo said, though admitting he thinks about his future "from time to time."

With Brady playing at an elite level as he's set to turn 40 this summer and talking about playing into his mid-40s, Garoppolo would seem unlikely to have a future in New England. But there has been speculation the team could franchise the backup next February and Garoppolo was even asked if he might entertain the possibility of signing an extension with the team.

"I entertain any possibility," Garoppolo said. "I don't know, like I said, I'm not really thinking about too much right now. There's just so much going on with OTAs and training camp is right around the corner. That's where my focus is. We'll cross that bridge when we get there, I guess."

