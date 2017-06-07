Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano likes competition he sees

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Indianapolis Colts set to start their mandatory team minicamp next week, head coach Chuck Pagano likes what he's seen of his squad during OTA workouts.

That being said, Pagano is not ready to start making predictions or any long-range observations as to what kind of team the Colts will be in 2017.

"We've got a lot of competition at all spots right now. The offensive line is not solidified. We'd love it to be but it's not," he quickly admits. "Again, until we get the pads on and get to training camp, there's a lot to be determined yet."

The goal for first-year general manager Chris Ballard and Pagano going into the offseason and OTAs was to improve the overall competition at all positions as they prepare for the 2017 regular season.

Through veteran free agency, the draft and street free agents, Indianapolis has attempted to upgrade the overall look and depth of the roster.

While there has been improvement on paper, Ballard and Pagano want to see what happens during training camp and the preseason before they'll really know if their work has been productive.

"We're going to see how they progress and obviously use the whole body of work from now until then," the Colts coach stressed. "But until it's live bullets and we get preseason games where you can actually hit a quarterback and they're going to have to take a hit, avoid hits and run the offense against a defense that doesn't have a three-yard halo rule, a lot can change."

One area of the roster that's gotten much more scrutiny is the backup quarterback position.

Scott Tolzien filled the role as the primary backup to Andrew Luck last season after being signed as a free agent from Green Bay. Tolzien played admirably as a spot starter against Pittsburgh last season due to Luck's shoulder issues.

Stephen Morris, starting his second NFL season, is pushing Tolzien after spending last year on the Colts' practice squad. Morris had some impressive moments during Indianapolis' 2016 preseason.

"It's an open competition right now between (Tolzien) and Stephen," Pagano said. "And then we have a young rookie (undrafted free agent Phillip Walker) in here who's trying to find his way."

With Luck's return to practice on hold as he rehabs from offseason shoulder surgery, the Colts aren't looking to add another veteran presence at quarterback before the start of training camp.

Not yet anyway.

"I think that's all TBA," Pagano voiced. "Kind of wait and see how we're going there and how things progress."