Houston Texans RB Lamar Miller wants the ball more

HOUSTON -- The unpredictable running style of Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller gives him plenty of choices while he cuts a zig-zag pattern across the football field.

Using his peripheral vision to keep track of pursuit, Miller is prone to cut back across the grain and reverse directions. He'll bounce outside if he spies an opportunity worth trying. And Miller has a penchant for eluding tacklers even in heavy traffic around the line of scrimmage.

When all else fails, Miller will simply plunge his 5-foot-10, 220-pound body into the hole and surge forward for whatever yards he can muster.

It all gives his blockers an excellent vantage point to watch Miller operate in the open field.

"Lamar, man, you never know what you're going to get," Texans tackle Chris Clark said. "He's all over the place. He's so fast. Plays going this way, sometimes he sees the hole and goes for a touchdown. We let him do his thing."

During his first season with the Texans after signing a four-year, $26 million free-agent contract that included a $4 million signing bonus and $14 million guaranteed, Miller proved he was worthy of the hefty investment.

Miller proved to be a reliable workhorse for an offense that lacked a competent quarterback as former starter Brock Osweiler, unloaded in March in a trade to the Cleveland Browns along with the remainder of his $72 million contract in a classic Moneyball salary dump, was prone to erratic throws.

Conversely, Miller delivered just as advertised. He piled up 1,073 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes out of the backfield for 188 yards and one score.

Heading into his second season with the Texans, Miller has set his ambitions on an even more successful year.

"Yes, I'm very comfortable now going into my second year," Miller said Tuesday following an organized team activity. "Just coming in my first year, didn't know the concepts. But, now, going into my second year, I'm comfortable. I know the blocking schemes and stuff. I think it will be a good year."

One of the major reasons that Miller left the Miami Dolphins was a cautious workload that left him unsatisfied and eager for more carries. He carried the football a career-high 268 times last season, averaging a total of 21.31 touches per game.

Miller generated 1,269 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns in his final season in Miami as he rushed for 872 yards and eight touchdowns with 47 receptions for 397 yards and two scores. He averaged 12 carries and three catches per game two seasons ago.

"I love it," Miller said. "I'm pretty sure everybody loves the ball in their hands, and me as a running back, I always want to put the team on my back and just try to keep the chains moving and just try to win games."

Although Miller enjoyed being counted on so heavily, the pounding eventually left a few dents on him and caused him to miss the final two games of the regular season. He dealt with shoulder, ankle and rib injuries last season.

Healthy again, Miller took time off after the Texans' AFC divisional-round playoff loss to the New England Patriots to make sure he gave himself enough time to recover.

"I feel good," Miller said. "I had time to heal, so I'm looking forward to the season. Just got to continue taking care of my body, eating right and just be ready when the season comes.

"It's very important, this offseason. You've got to take care of your body because us as running backs, we get hit a lot."

Miller produced four 100-yard rushing games last season. His season-high for carries was 28 runs for 106 yards in the season opener against the Chicago Bears. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry during his final season in Miami, but a half-yard less last season with the Texans.

Following the season, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien acknowledged the team needs to be more judicious in how Miller is utilized to not wear him out.

"I think he probably carried it a little bit too much early on," O'Brien said. "We were very, very dependent on him because he's that type of player. He's a guy that shows up every day, he's in excellent condition, plays through pain.

"I think you know, 30 carries in a couple games, things like that, that's probably a little bit too much. We feel like we have a pretty diverse group of running backs so I think in order to get him at his best in January, we probably need to cut down on that early in the year."