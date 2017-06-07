Bill Belichick brushes aside Tom Brady concussion questions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quarterback Tom Brady found himself at the center of a controversy earlier this spring when his supermodel wife, Gisele, told CBS that the New England Patriots' quarterback had suffered a concussion last year. While Brady has not spoken with the media this offseason, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the issue, which caused the league and Brady's agent to both issue dismissive statements last month regarding the issue.

"I'm sure you know," Belichick said in his own dismissive tone, "we file injury reports every week. So I'm not sure when the next one's due, probably sometime in September, but we'll have one for you then."

Belichick was asked a follow-up wondering if it was challenging managing the reporting and treatment of concussions from a team standpoint?

"We file our reports in compliance with league guidelines," Belichick continued to stonewall.

No more insight came when Belichick was asked if he's seen more players self-reporting concussion-like symptoms.

"Our medical staff really handles the injury situation with players. Players don't come to me and I don't treat them for injuries. That's not really my job. That's what we have medical staff for," Belichick said.