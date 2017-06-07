Home / Sports News / NFL

Bill Belichick brushes aside Tom Brady concussion questions

By The Sports Xchange   |   June 7, 2017 at 1:55 PM
| License Photo

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quarterback Tom Brady found himself at the center of a controversy earlier this spring when his supermodel wife, Gisele, told CBS that the New England Patriots' quarterback had suffered a concussion last year. While Brady has not spoken with the media this offseason, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the issue, which caused the league and Brady's agent to both issue dismissive statements last month regarding the issue.

"I'm sure you know," Belichick said in his own dismissive tone, "we file injury reports every week. So I'm not sure when the next one's due, probably sometime in September, but we'll have one for you then."

Belichick was asked a follow-up wondering if it was challenging managing the reporting and treatment of concussions from a team standpoint?

"We file our reports in compliance with league guidelines," Belichick continued to stonewall.

No more insight came when Belichick was asked if he's seen more players self-reporting concussion-like symptoms.

"Our medical staff really handles the injury situation with players. Players don't come to me and I don't treat them for injuries. That's not really my job. That's what we have medical staff for," Belichick said.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
Related UPI Stories
share with facebook
share with twitter
Trending Stories
UFC star Conor McGregor disses Tiger Woods UFC star Conor McGregor disses Tiger Woods
Miami Dolphins OC reveals best area of improvement for DeVante Parker Miami Dolphins OC reveals best area of improvement for DeVante Parker
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch talks Oakland's youth, peeing in hallways Raiders' Marshawn Lynch talks Oakland's youth, peeing in hallways
Ronda Rousey's dog hates her cardboard cutout, space shoes Ronda Rousey's dog hates her cardboard cutout, space shoes
Cleveland Browns among four teams interested in WR Jeremy Maclin Cleveland Browns among four teams interested in WR Jeremy Maclin