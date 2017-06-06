Pittsburgh Steelers skip OTAs for Dave & Buster's

June 6 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opted to play arcade games at Dave & Buster's instead of working out at organized team activities.

Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision for the day off Monday, something he does annually. The Steelers have OTA sessions from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

"We just acknowledge that camaraderie and togetherness is very much a part of team development," Tomlin told the team website. "Our closeness is gonna get us out of tough situations. We show respect for that by taking a team activity day and doing something that fosters that togetherness and brotherhood."

"They do a great job -- over the course of the season -- guys open their home up to teammates. The older guys teach the young guys how to take care of their body, things that good teams do. We just like to show respect for that through this process by using one of our days to do something fun like this."

Rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith was one of several Steelers players to document the fun on social media. He made several Snapchat posts, The Steelers Wire noted.

OTAs: Day 7️⃣



Nothing like a little team-building to start the week. 😁 pic.twitter.com/ds94n1bvWr — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 5, 2017

"It's probably my favorite day of the offseason," safety Mike Mitchell told Steelers.com. "We're just out here being kids, having fun. Good team bonding for us."

"It was cool just to come out, have fun at Dave & Buster's and get a chance to be around the different guys and enjoy some time together," quarterback Josh Dobbs told Steelers.com.

The Dave & Buster's is located about five miles from the site of Steelers OTAs at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh.

Air hockey is a game of inches. 😏



(🕶: @Bud_Dupree) pic.twitter.com/mI4wnVnhXH — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 5, 2017

The Steelers have won at least eight games in every season since 2000.