Miami Dolphins OC reveals best area of improvement for DeVante Parker

June 6 (UPI) -- Sources within the Miami Dolphins organization have been touting DeVante Parker all offseason. On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen explained why.

Parker, who had career-bests with 744 yards, four touchdowns and 56 receptions last season still fell behind Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry in his 2016 production. The No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft underwent foot surgery just before his rookie season. He later suffered an injury to that same foot during the season. Despite the injury history and lack of consistency, he was also touted before last season. He was sidelined last preseason with a hamstring injury, which lingered throughout the season. He was later hobbled with back issues.

Injury concerns aside, Parker also had issues coming in the office at the right time, as coach Adam Gase noted during the NFL's annual meeting in March.

Christensen said in May that Parker was "hungry" this season. He also said Parker is "applying himself" and "gotten himself healthy." He has a better routine for eating, sleeping, practicing and staying in shape.

He's also faster.

Parker ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the 2015 scouting combine, but now he's showing that speed on a more consistent basis.

"There's actually a lot of them; but if I said one, it'd be consistency," Christensen said. "He's run fast every day where last year it was kind of up and down. One day you'd think you had a Hall of Famer and the next you weren't sure if he was going to make it to the game. Just his health and staying consistent. I think his routine and how fast he's played has been really, really different from last year."

"Last year, the reason was injuries; but it was still a hard target," Christensen said. "If you're a quarterback and you're trying to build an offense and you're trying to get your game plan together and you're building it that he's full go and then all of a sudden he's not [there] or he doesn't practice Wednesday, all of those things. So he's been there [at practice], he's been consistent and he's been really fast. So that's good news for Dolphins fans and Dolphins coaches. That's good news."

Even better news would be getting Parker on the field for all 16 games. His 6-foot, 3-inch, 209 pound frame is a gift for quarterbacks after inaccurate throws. Backup quarterback Matt Moore attested to that skill on Tuesday.

"You can see he feels more comfortable, I think; and he's kind of growing, I think, as everybody wanted him to," Moore told reporters. "So time – obviously everybody loves to have time. Of course in this league, you want everything right now; but I think DeVante's kind of hitting his stride right now and everybody's seeing it."

"You throw the ball to him, he makes it really easy. He makes the quarterback look good a lot of the times."

Christensen said that getting Parker, Stills and his wide receivers rolling, it will make it easier to get Jay Ajayi more carries. Adam Gase has hinted at close to 350 totes for his "bell cow" this season.

If Parker can stay on the field and remains consistent, he should be able to score at least seven touchdowns this season. With Ajayi demanding defensive attention in the box, Stills earning the respect of the secondary after nine scores last season, Landry harassing the slot and the addition of tight end Julius Thomas, Parker must win one-on-one matchups against less athletic defenders.

He will see plenty of them.