Home / Sports News / NFL

Los Angeles Chargers rookie Mike Wiliams out with back injury

By The Sports Xchange   |   June 6, 2017 at 5:33 PM
| License Photo

Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Mike Williams will miss the rest of the team's off-season program due to a mild herniated disk in his lower back.

The first-round pick will miss the team's mandatory minicamp next week and may not be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

Williams hadn't been participating in recent organized team activities, and the team was referring to the injury as lower back tightness until revealing a more significant ailment on Tuesday.

Williams won't require surgery to treat the issue, according to the team.

The Chargers are counting on Williams to be an immediate contributor. The No. 7 overall selection in this year's draft caught 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns last season as a key member of Clemson's national championship club.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
share with facebook
share with twitter
Trending Stories
Kobe Bryant buries Jalen Rose with commercial roast Kobe Bryant buries Jalen Rose with commercial roast
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry got away with a double dribble against LeBron James NBA Finals: Stephen Curry got away with a double dribble against LeBron James
Miami Dolphins' Jay Ajayi ready for 'bell cow' role Miami Dolphins' Jay Ajayi ready for 'bell cow' role
Pittsburgh Steelers skip OTAs for Dave & Buster's Pittsburgh Steelers skip OTAs for Dave & Buster's
Carolina Panthers troll Cam Newton with new music video Carolina Panthers troll Cam Newton with new music video