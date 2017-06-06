Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck still not cleared to throw

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck still has not been cleared to throw a football following surgery 4 1/2 months ago, coach Chuck Pagano said Tuesday.

Luck had his right shoulder operated on in January after dealing with issues since suffering an injury in September 2015. Pagano said there is no timetable for when Luck will be cleared to throw.

"I'm not a (doctor), I'm following the protocol and he's going through rehab and we'll listen to our trainers," Pagano told reporters. "He's staying the course and staying with the process. So when it's time he'll start (throwing)."

Indianapolis' off-season workouts conclude next week with a minicamp from June 12-14. It remains unclear if Luck will be throwing when training camp opens in late July.

Luck threw for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. The Colts are thin behind him with Scott Tolzien, Stephen Morris and Phillip Walker as the other signal callers.

Pagano said the quarterback situation isn't a problem.

"I think we're OK right now," Pagano said. "As you know the roster mechanics are 365 (days) at all spots. If we feel like there's a need at that spot, or any other spot, we'll talk about it. We talk daily about the roster and it's an ongoing process. We feel good where we're at."