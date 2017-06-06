Detroit Lions OT Taylor Decker out indefinitely after shoulder surgery

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is out indefinitely after undergoing shoulder surgery Monday as a result of an injury he sustained last week during organized team activities, the team announced Tuesday.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell will provide an update on the 23-year-old Decker's status at the start of training camp. Caldwell does not anticipate that the surgery will sidelined Decker for the entire 2017 season.

"Sometimes they are noncontact injuries," said Caldwell, who did not know how the injury occurred. "... It doesn't require that there's any force contact for that to happen."

Decker was selected by the Lions with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He started all 16 games and played every snap during his rookie season and was accountable for 4 1/2 of the team's 37 sacks allowed.

Joe Dahl, Corey Robinson and Cornelius Lucas are among the candidates to replace Decker at left tackle, with Caldwell saying Ricky Wagner will remain at right tackle despite Decker's injury.