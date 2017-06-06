Arizona Cardinals sign three, waive LB Bart

The Arizona Cardinals signed linebacker Alex Bazzie, cornerback Daniel Gray and wide receiver Chris Hubert and waived linebacker Mikey Bart on Tuesday.

Bazzie, 26, spent this off-season with the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers before being released by the latter on May 30.

He spent the last three seasons with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League, totaling 83 tackles, 29 sacks, two forced fumbles and eight special teams tackles in 50 games.

Gray, 23, was an undrafted free agent out of Utah State. In three seasons with the Aggies, Gray recorded 87 tackles, one interception, 10 passes defensed, 1 1/2 tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery over 27 games.

Hubert, 24, is back with the Cardinals after being released by the team on May 10. He split his rookie season in 2016 between Arizona's practice squad and the active roster. He did not accumulate any stats.

Bart, 22, was with the Cardinals for less than one month after latching on as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina.

Arizona missed the playoffs after finishing 7-8-1 last season.