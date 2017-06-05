Pro Bowl LB Elvis Dumervil, San Francisco 49ers agree to deal

The San Francisco 49ers and five-time Pro Bowl linebacker Elvis Dumervil have agreed to terms on a contract Monday in a bid to bolster the team's pass rush.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch announced the news on Twitter, but terms of the deal were not included. Dumervil confirmed the signing via social media as well.

"After much thought & prayer I have decided to join the @49ers! I look forward to getting to know the NFC West QBs! See you soon SF," Dumervil wrote.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the contract was for two years, citing an undisclosed source.

Dumervil recorded three sacks last season with the Baltimore Ravens as he battled an Achilles injury that limited him to eight games. The 33-year-old was released in March after spending four seasons with the team.

Since landing in Baltimore in 2013, Dumervil posted 125 tackles, 35.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 55 games (24 starts).

Dumervil has collected 99 sacks, including a career-high 17 in 2009 and 2014, during his career with the Denver Broncos and Ravens.

DeForest Buckner, who was a first-round pick of the 2016 draft, and Ahmad Brooks shared the 49ers' team lead with six sacks apiece last year. San Francisco recorded 33 sacks last season, tied for 19th place in the league.