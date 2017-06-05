Home / Sports News / NFL

New York Giants' Roger Lewis charged with impaired driving

By The Sports Xchange   |   June 5, 2017 at 2:00 PM
| License Photo

New York Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis was arrested over the weekend in Ohio and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, police confirmed Monday.

Police said Lewis was pulled over for speeding and tinted windows early Sunday morning in Reynoldsburg, which is just outside Columbus. Officers smelled marijuana and said Lewis demonstrated signs of intoxication, according to media reports.

A Giants spokesman said the team is aware of the incident but will have no further comment.

The Giants had organized team activities on Friday and Lewis returned home for the weekend. He attended high school in nearby Pickerington, Ohio.

Lewis, 23, reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test and was booked around 5 a.m. He was later released on his own recognizance.

Lewis was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Giants out of Bowling Green in 2016. He caught seven passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
Related UPI Stories
share with facebook
share with twitter
Trending Stories
LeBron James clowns reporter's postgame question, skips podium LeBron James clowns reporter's postgame question, skips podium
Buffalo Bills in 'talks' with WR Jeremy Maclin Buffalo Bills in 'talks' with WR Jeremy Maclin
Bill Belichick used food to motivate DT Vince Wilfork Bill Belichick used food to motivate DT Vince Wilfork
LeSean McCoy has $200k bet on Golden State Warriors LeSean McCoy has $200k bet on Golden State Warriors
President Donald Trump, Peyton Manning hit the golf course President Donald Trump, Peyton Manning hit the golf course