New York Giants' Roger Lewis charged with impaired driving

New York Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis was arrested over the weekend in Ohio and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, police confirmed Monday.

Police said Lewis was pulled over for speeding and tinted windows early Sunday morning in Reynoldsburg, which is just outside Columbus. Officers smelled marijuana and said Lewis demonstrated signs of intoxication, according to media reports.

A Giants spokesman said the team is aware of the incident but will have no further comment.

The Giants had organized team activities on Friday and Lewis returned home for the weekend. He attended high school in nearby Pickerington, Ohio.

Lewis, 23, reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test and was booked around 5 a.m. He was later released on his own recognizance.

Lewis was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Giants out of Bowling Green in 2016. He caught seven passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games last season.