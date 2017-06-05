Fantasy Football: Seattle Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy wants to workout with fans

June 5 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy is once again slimming down with the help of the P90X program. This year, he wants fans to join him during the workouts.

Lacy participated in the program last offseason as well, when he was a member of the Green Bay Packers. During that time, he lived with P90X founder Tony Horton for two months.

He has been posting videos of his workouts on social media this time around.

"Getting a post bday sweat in," Lacy tweeted Saturday. "Where ya'll at? @Beachbody @BB_Performance #BeachbodyPartner #BeachbodyOnDemand."

He is participating in a 30-day challenge and wants fans to join him in the journey to stay fit.

Lacy has been asking his social media followers to partake in his workouts for the last few months.

"1 week until my 30-Day Challenge. Who's with me? #BeachbodyPartner," Lacy tweeted on May 25.

What made @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42 and Luke Joeckel choose Seattle?



"It's just a great opportunity." pic.twitter.com/M0LoMC3aD8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 3, 2017

Lacy turned 27-years-old on Friday. Reporters asked him about what kinds of foods he was slashing from his diet.

"What kinds of things? Eating a lot," Lacy said, via ESPN. "I'm from Louisiana. I like good food. Gotta change it."

The former Alabama running back weighed in at 253 pounds in May, two pounds under his goal for that month. With that check-in, he cashed in for $55,000 in contract incentives. His goal weight for June and August incentives is 250 pounds. He has to weigh in at 245 pounds or lighter in September, October, November and December.

Lacy explained the challenge to the Tacoma News Tribune.

"The 30-day challenge, it's pretty much something else that I can do to help me reach my goal, reach what I have to do to stay in condition and be in better condition," Lacy told the News Tribune. "And I figured I can get some fans involved, try something new, something different."

Lacy weighed 231 pounds when he was drafted out of Alabama. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that he weighed 267 pounds during one of his free agency visits.

After weight-related comments from Packers coach Mike McCarthy following his unimpressive third NFL season, Lacy rebounded with a better 2016. But he played in just five games after dinging up his deltoid and ankle. Lacy is still working out during OTAs on a limited basis.

Things look to have turned around for the bruising back, after he was fined by McCarthy for not making weight with the Packers.

Lacy made the Pro Bowl in his first season, rushing for 1,178 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns. He ran for 1,139 yards and scored 13 times during his sophomore season. In 2015, Lacy churned up just 758 yards and scored five times. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry that season, but scampered for 5.1 yards per carry in 2016.

He was put on injured reserve on Oct. 20 after suffering an ankle injury.

The running back says he's embracing the challenge of competition this season.

"We're all going for the same thing, especially with me being new here," Lacy told the team website. "There's no confrontation, there's no tension in the room. We all understand it's a business, but nothing is given to nobody. We've got to come out, we've got to play and earn it."

Ok last chance to sign up and be ready to hit it with me on June 1st. Let's go 👉🏿https://t.co/lmaimJnQCF #BeachbodyPartner pic.twitter.com/zVmIKDUN3g — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) May 30, 2017

Lacy is expected to share the workload this season for the Seahawks after signing a one-year, $5.55 million contract. The bonuses in that deal add up to $385,000. Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise are talented enough to demand carries in Pete Carroll's backfield. While Lacy shouldn't be overdrafted, he has plenty of potential in this spot if he can maintain his weight. The prove-it deal puts Lacy in position to reemerge as a marquis running back. If he looks good and stays healthy early on, he could relegate Rawls to a complementary role and keep Prosise stocked as a third-down option.

The Seahawks ranked No. 12 in the NFC with 99.4 rushing yards per game in 2016. Seattle scored 13 rushing touchdowns.

Carroll said he plans on his backs getting more attempts in 2017. How that breaks down is to be determined.

"We definitely will," Carroll told ESPN in May. "We lost 100-something runs last year. And that was basically the story. That was basically the tale of why everything came about as it did. The defense had to do some more stuff. We had to throw the ball more. We had to pass protect more and all of that because the running game got knocked up."

Good day at work followed by my 1st BOD workout. Tired but feeling good 💪🏿#BeachbodyPartner pic.twitter.com/EyWYTlHDbw — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) June 1, 2017

"With the quarterback being a mess and the running back situation, everybody being banged up, we were just unable to find it. So I think we'll come roaring right back at it."

Seattle had 403 rushing attempts last season, good for No. 8 in the NFC. The Seahawks ran 423 times in 2015, when it ranked second in rushing among NFC teams. Seattle led the NFL in rushing in 2014. That season, Marshawn Lynch ran for 1,306 yards and scored a league-best 17 touchdowns. Lynch split the workload in 2015, before his brief retirement.

Lacy is expected to be cleared for full participation in training camp.