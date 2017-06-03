Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman gets engaged in Italy

June 3 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman got engaged this week to girlfriend Capa Mooty during a trip to Italy.

The Hall of Fame quarterback proposed on Friday, according to his social media accounts.

"June 2, 2017 - A special day as I proposed to the love of my life," Aikman wrote on Instagram.

Photos from the engagement are tagged at Lake Como. The lake is situated near the Switzerland border, just north of Milan.

The duo left for the voyage on Thursday. Aikman and Mooty have been dating since last year, according to TMZ Sports. They each have two children.

Aikman was previously married, before getting divorced in 2011. The 50-year-old won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys between the 1992 and 1995 seasons. The 1992 Super Bowl MVP was named to the Pro Bowl six times. Aikman was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

He retired following the 2000 season, wrapping up a 12-year NFL career with 32,942 passing yards, 165 touchdowns, 141 interceptions and a 94-71 record as a starting quarterback for the Cowboys.

His yardage mark and touchdown total rank No. 2 in franchise history behind Tony Romo, who also recently retired for a career in broadcasting. Aikman's 94 wins and 141 interceptions are the most in franchise history.

Aikman is currently FOX Sports' NFL lead game analyst. He signed a three-year extension with the network in November.