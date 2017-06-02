San Francisco 49ers expected to cut All-Pro LB NaVorro Bowman

June 2 (UPI) -- Four-time All-Pro selection NaVorro Bowman had 35 tackles and one sack in four games last season. Now the San Francisco 49ers are expected to move on from the linebacker.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported that Bowman is an "old, broken-down football player." The 29-year-old was a third round pick by the 49ers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He started 64 consecutive games for the franchise from 2011 through 2015, making the Pro Bowl four times.

Before last season, Bowman had four consecutive seasons of at least 140 tackles. He had 154 takedowns in 2015. Bowman signed a seven-year, $77 million contract in August. He has had two major surgeries in the last three years, but has been active in 49ers OTAs. Bowman went down to a torn Achilles in Week 4.

Unnamed sources told The Ringer in May that the 49ers "made it known" that Bowman was on the trading block, but the team has denied that claim.

The 49ers have bulked up at linebacker since last season, adding Reuben Foster, Malcolm Smith and Brock Coyle. It also has Ray-Ray Armstrong, Ahmad Brooks, Eli Harold and Aaron Lynch on its depth chart.

"I know [general manager] John [Lynch] talked to him and I thought he was going to come talk to me, but after he talked to John about it there was nothing to worry about," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters last week at OTAs. "He understood it all and realized it wasn't the truth. There was no need to really talk personally about it."

Shanahan said that the only trade discussions the franchise had was when another team asked about tight end Vance McDonald on draft day. He said no one has asked about acquiring Bowman and the team hasn't asked other teams about him either.

Lynch also called the trade report "completely false" in a team statement.

The top run-stopping LBs since 2006 pic.twitter.com/v5sHjtmn8E — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 19, 2017

Bowman's 11.6 run stop rate since 2014 ranks No. 4 out of 63 linebackers, according to Pro Football Focus. In May, Pro Football Focus ranked Bowman as its top run stopping linebacker since 2006.

Bowman was ranked No. 61 in the NFL Top 100 in 2016. He ranked No. 37 in 2013 and No. 47 in 2014.