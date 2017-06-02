Rookie WR Chris Godwin turning heads in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' OTAs

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrilled when tight end O.J. Howard fell to them at No. 19 in the first round of April's draft. But the rookie who has stood out the most in offseason workouts is wide receiver Chris Godwin, the third-round pick from Penn State.

How the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Godwin lasted until the No. 84 overall pick is not clear. He was very productive the last two seasons, catching 59 passes for 982 yards and scoring a career-high 11 touchdowns in 2016.

He dominated the Rose Bowl in the Nittany Lions' 52-49 loss to Southern Cal with nine catches for 187 yards and two scores. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Man, Chris Godwin is amazing," Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston said. "He's an amazing young talent."

In Godwin he trusts.

Although four inches shorter, Godwin has many of the same qualities as Mike Evans. He has tremendously strong hands and is a natural pass-catcher. He can contort his body. He may need a little runway, but has the speed to blow past defensive backs.

"I definitely feel like I've been making progress. It's a lot to learn," Godwin said. "Obviously, it's a lot to kind of take in. But the veteran guys, they've been doing a great job of helping out not only myself but the rest of the rookies kind of get acclimated. Just having their help and having their confidence in me has allowed me to come in and make plays and be comfortable doing what I do."

How comfortable does Godwin appear? While he has had some correctible mental mistakes, the NFL game certainly doesn't appear too big to him.

Perhaps just as important, at 21, Godwin is mature beyond his years. He has impressed coaches and members of the front office with his professionalism. He has been diligent in the classroom and the preparation has helped him on the field.

On Thursday, Godwin became the Bucs' last draft pick to sign by reaching a four-year deal. Unlike many players, who elect to wait until after the mandatory minicamp in June to make housing arrangements, Godwin lined up an apartment and moved his belongings to Tampa before the team's first rookie minicamp.

His goal was to remove any distractions in his effort to win a job.

Of course, the biggest question surrounding Godwin is how does he get onto the field?

Evans and DeSean Jackson are the Bucs' starting receivers. Adam Humphries has a pretty good grip on his job as the Bucs' slot receiver.

But remember, Jackson will be called on several times a game to run a go route and attempt to stretch the field. He isn't likely to play 60 snaps per game. He's going to need to come out of the game.

Godwin's best position is lining up outside the numbers. But he also is learning the slot position.

Jackson is 30, and although he shows no signs of slowing down, Godwin eventually will be the bookend receiver opposite Evans for years to come.