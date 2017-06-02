Home / Sports News / NFL

Cincinnati Bengals sign RB Joe Mixon to rookie deal

By The Sports Xchange   |   June 2, 2017 at 2:42 PM
Rookie running back Joe Mixon signed a four-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Friday.

Mixon will receive approximately $5.5 million over the deal, according to NFL Network.

Mixon was a second-round choice (48th overall) in the recent draft but was considered a first-round talent.

His stock dropped due to the well-publicized incident in which he punched fellow Oklahoma student Amelia Molitor in the face and broke her jaw in multiple places. Video of the 2014 incident was released in December 2016.

Mixon reached an undisclosed financial agreement with Molitor in April to settle a civil suit.

Mixon excelled on the field for Oklahoma last season by rushing for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Cincinnati has signed nine of its 11 draft picks. Third-round pick Jordan Willis, a defensive end, and fifth-round center J.J. Dielman remain unsigned.

