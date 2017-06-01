Matt Cassel thumb injury leaves Tennessee Titans thin at QB position

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans quarterback situation took another turn this offseason when veteran backup Matt Cassel was lost for six weeks because of a thumb injury.

The injury will require surgery for a pin to be placed in the thumb on Cassel's throwing hand, leaving the Titans with only two healthy -- and largely untested -- quarterbacks to operate the offense in team drills for the remainder of organized team activities and mandatory mini-camp.

"Matt injured his throwing thumb (in Tuesday's practice). He will need to have a pin put in it and probably will be out about six weeks. He should be ready to go for training camp," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said after Wednesday's open practice.

Cassel was re-signed for two years earlier this offseason and was expected to run the Tennessee offense during team drills while starter Marcus Mariota works to come back from a broken fibula suffered last Christmas Eve in Jacksonville.

With Cassel sidelined, the Titans team periods will be run by third-stringer Alex Tanney and undrafted rookie Tyler Ferguson of Western Kentucky. Mularkey said the Titans don't have any immediate plans to add another quarterback to the roster.

Tennessee already has adjusted its off-season schedule to accommodate Mariota, by incorporating more 7-on-7 work, which Mariota has been cleared to participate in.

Mariota said things won't change much, because Cassel will still be in the meeting room, though it will give the younger quarterbacks more reps over the next few weeks.

"Cassel is still around. He is still in meetings. He's doing everything he can to be around the team," Mariota said. "I think it gives other guys opportunities. It gives Tyler an opportunity to show what he can do. It gives Alex a little more reps in practice. It is what it is. It happens. It is unfortunate, because Cassel was doing a great job. But it gives some opportunities for these younger guys."

Tanney, who has bounced around several training camps and practice squads over the course of his career, has been with the Titans for the past two camps and even got into one game at the end of the 2015 season.

"Every rep counts and you have to take advantage of it," Tanney said. "I just try to learn everything I can in the classroom and bring it to the field."

Likewise, Ferguson, an undrafted rookie from Western Kentucky, is glad to get more practice time, though, of course, he wishes it hadn't come due to Cassel's injury.

"Matt has been a huge help to me," Ferguson said. "I've been getting some good reps in OTAs up to this point, and it allows me to get a little more, some work with the twos and a couple of older guys sprinkled in there that I wasn't getting reps with. So I'm going to try to take full advantage of it."