Dalvin Cook signs contract, says Minnesota Vikings vets make him 'feel comfortable'

May 31 (UPI) -- Running back Dalvin Cook is now officially a member of the Minnesota Vikings after signing his rookie contract.

Cooks signed the four-year deal on Wednesday. All 11 members of the Vikings' 2017 NFL Draft class have now been signed.

The Vikings traded up from the No. 48 overall pick to the No. 41 spot to draft Cook in the second round. He left Florida State as the school's all-time leading rusher.

Cook will compete for the starting job immediately with Latavius Murray, who still isn't participating in OTAs. The Vikings also have Jerick McKinnon on its depth chart, but let Matt Asiata walk in free agency. McKinnon started seven games in 2016.

While the Vikings have been somewhat mum about who will start in Week 1, Cook is cozying up to the veterans on the squad.

"I can really say this, the vets, they really embrace the rookies," Cook told reporters at Wednesday's OTA session. "I come in and see guys that have been in the league nine years, 10 years. I'm a locker away from Terence Newman and he has conversations with me every day about ball, everything. He's been in the league 15 years now. They really embrace the rookies here and do a good job of making us feel comfortable."

Cook also said the playbook is the biggest adjustment in his transition from the college ranks to the NFL. He is still getting used to pro level speed.

"A guy's chasing you, you've got to get to that end zone. That's been my mentality." - @dalvincook



"My rookie moment was coming from with the rookies and getting thrown in there with the vets and seeing how quick the holes close and just seeing how fast the linebackers are and the secondary," Cook told reporters. "You see lineman chasing you down field and you've got to stay on your horse, that was my rookie moment. Just everybody is fast, everybody is big and fast at this level. That was my change."

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur told reporters last week that Cook is impressing the coaching staff.

"Well, he certainly caught our eye in the rookie stuff," Shurmur said. "Now that he's in with the vets, you can still see all the things that we saw. He's a very instinctive runner. He'll get his foot down and gets up the field. He's actually pretty instinctive when it comes to who to block in pass protection and he catches the ball extremely well."

Cook's slip in the draft for injury concerns and off the field issues may have set him back more than $20 million. No. 4 pick Leonard Fournette is set to make $27.3 million on his rookie deal from the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Cook's deal is for a reported $6.35 million. Cook will also get a $2.76 million signing bonus, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.