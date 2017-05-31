Cleveland Browns' Corey Coleman 'out for a little while' after falling on football

May 31 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns are being cautious with second-year wide receiver Corey Coleman, choosing to sit him out during OTAs.

Coleman, 22, was injured last week in OTAs after he fell on top of the football while making a catch. Coach Hue Jackson said the fall was "a little tougher than" he thought.

"Right now, we are going to keep him out for a little while. Again, that was a tough spill for him, a little tougher than I thought," Jackson told reporters Wednesday at OTAs. "He is making his way through. You know Corey, he wants to be back out there right now. I just think that now is a time that if a guy is kind of banged up a little bit to make sure that we take care of him so that we can get him back for our training camp. We will see how it all unfolds at the end."

The No. 15 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft showed enough last season to come back as the Browns' No. 1 wide receiver in 2017. Coleman had 413 yards and three scores on 33 receptions. He averaged 12.5 yards per catch as a rookie.

Coleman was lost in the national attention shuffle last season behind a stellar campaign from Terrelle Pryor and the shadow of Josh Gordon. If Gordon would have returned from his suspension, NFL.com reported that Coleman would have moved to the slot. Gordon is not part of the picture for the Browns this season and Pryor is now with the Washington Redskins. That means Coleman will be seeing the majority of the looks from Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, and Brock Osweiller.

Jackson said he didn't know if Coleman would be ready for the start of veteran minicamp.

"Once I go in and talk to the doctors and see exactly where he is, then I will know more," Jackson told reporters.

"What is most important is that we get him back. He has demonstrated the ability that we are looking for. Obviously, he has got to do it in the game. There are no games right now. The most important thing for the whole football team is health. It is making sure that we can get everybody back when it really starts to count ready to play. He has done a good job. He has improved. I stand behind my statement that I made earlier that he has got to be the guy to do it for us. That is what we drafted him for, and I am sure he will do that."

Jackson said Coleman did not break a bone. The Browns also signed veteran wide receiver Kenny Britt in March. He is expected to be the team's No. 2 wide receiver in 2017. Cleveland added tight end David Njoku in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Coleman appeared to be a stellar pickup for the Browns through the first two weeks of the season. In Week 2, the wide receiver had 104 yards and two scores against the Baltimore Ravens. He missed the next six games with a broken hand, which he suffered at practice.

The Browns had the fewest yards per game in the AFC last season. Cleveland's 15 passing scores were tied with the Houston Texans for the fewest in the conference.