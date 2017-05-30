Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside battles Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown in backyard football

May 30 (UPI) -- In April it was basketball, but on Monday Antonio Brown battled Hassan Whiteside on the football field.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star and Miami Heat center documented the matchup on Snapchat.

Brown and Whiteside played a game of pigskin at a park in Miami, where Brown is originally from and still resides during the offseason.

On one play, Whiteside catches a deep ball while Brown is guarding him. Whiteside also spikes the ball and shows off his touchdown dance.

The game eventually draws a crowd of children, who actually witness Brown dropping a screen pass and Whiteside coming up with an interception. Brown eventually gets the best of his defenders, catching a very deep touchdown pass. The superstars later posted videos at their respective homes showing off their shoe collections.

Hassan Whiteside had a great time at AB's house pic.twitter.com/KHfyyFFyMP — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 29, 2017

In April, Brown and Whiteside played basketball at the Heat's training facility. In those videos, Brown sank several 3-pointers before Whiteside dominated the All-Pro in the post. Brown also battled former Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson in a practice session this offseason.

In one of his videos Monday, Brown talks about there being "a lot of money in the kitchen right now baby," while sitting in the kitchen with Whiteside. The Heat center is due $23.7 million next season. Brown signed a five-year, $72.7 million deal in February. That pact included a $19 million signing bonus.