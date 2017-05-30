Jacksonville Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis expecting more usage

May 30 (UPI) -- With Julius Thomas departing for the Miami Dolphins in an offseason trade, the path is clear for more production from Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis.

Lewis recently said that after having discussions with first-year offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, he expects to see more usage.

"Just from talking to Hackett, my mindset is that I will be used more," Lewis told the Florida Times-Union.

Lewis, 33, is entering his 12th pro season. The No. 28 overall selection in the 2006 NFL Draft had his best season in 2010. That season he had 58 receptions for 700 yards and 10 scores, en route to his only Pro Bowl bid. For his career, Lewis has 351 catches for 4,184 yards and 28 scores.

Hackett worked in a one-on-one session with the 6-foot, 6-inch target during Jaguars OTAs, according to the Times-Union. The Jaguars also signed free agent tight end Mychal Rivera to a two-year, $6.75 million pact in March. Jacksonville has four other tight ends on its current depth chart, but Lewis and Rivera are expected to anchor the position.

Lewis had 20 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown in 10 starts last season. He went on injured reserve in November.

"He has played the game for such a long time," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters at OTAs last week. "Height, weight and speed. It is hard to find someone at that position that can give you something in the passing game, but also can give you something in the run game. It is probably the latter that is tougher to find. I think that is a position, like I said before, when you look at the draft and you start to analyze things, you look at the positions -- whether you want to call it devalued, which I don't look at it as a devalued position, but as far as what the finances are going into it."

The Jaguars did not take a tight end in the 2017 NFL Draft, but did pick up a fullback, wide receiver, offensive tackle and running back Leonard Fournette to inject talent into its young offense.

"You look at the true fullback and the true blocking 'Y' tight end. It is hard to find those players," Marrone told reporters. "Those players aren't ones that, maybe, are going extremely high. What you are finding is the 'F' tight end that can run and be a mismatch problem, which we had a couple of those guys in the draft. I think when you get a player that has the combination of both, I think that has great value. I think Marcedes has always had that. Good intermediate routes, good height and range for down the field, potential red zone [target]. With his ability to block, he has probably always been one of the top guys in the league at his position."

Hackett was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills for two seasons before joining the Jaguars as its quarterback coach in 2015. In those two seasons with the Bills, tight end Scott Chandler combined for 100 receptions, 1,152 yards and five touchdowns.

For fantasy football purposes, Lewis is worth a look as a late-round sleeper in your draft, but only in deeper leagues where you must start a tight end. He is likely to go undrafted in most leagues, but could be worth a bye-week stab when your main guy is sitting out down the stretch.