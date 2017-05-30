Detroit Lions sign running back Matt Asiata, lineman Connor Bozick

The Detroit Lions signed running back Matt Asiata and offensive lineman Connor Bozick and waived fullback Michael Burton and injured linebacker Brandon Chubb, the team announced Tuesday.

The terms of Asiata's and Bozick's signings were not released.

Asiata, 29, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings from 2012 to 2016. He rushed for 402 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games (six starts) with Minnesota last season.

Over his five-year career, Asiata has totaled 1,259 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also has 101 catches for 722 yards and one receiving score.

Bozick, a 22-year-old guard, is a rookie out of Delaware. He played in 46 games over four seasons with the Blue Hens, earning two All-Colonial Athletic Association selections at both tackle and guard.

The 25-year-old Burton appeared in 31 games over two seasons for the Lions and rushed for two yards on four carries. Chubb, 23, has not yet played an NFL game after a four-year college career at Wake Forest.