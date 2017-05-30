Home / Sports News / NFL

Detroit Lions sign running back Matt Asiata, lineman Connor Bozick

By The Sports Xchange   |   May 30, 2017 at 1:53 PM
| License Photo

The Detroit Lions signed running back Matt Asiata and offensive lineman Connor Bozick and waived fullback Michael Burton and injured linebacker Brandon Chubb, the team announced Tuesday.

The terms of Asiata's and Bozick's signings were not released.

Asiata, 29, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings from 2012 to 2016. He rushed for 402 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games (six starts) with Minnesota last season.

Over his five-year career, Asiata has totaled 1,259 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also has 101 catches for 722 yards and one receiving score.

Bozick, a 22-year-old guard, is a rookie out of Delaware. He played in 46 games over four seasons with the Blue Hens, earning two All-Colonial Athletic Association selections at both tackle and guard.

The 25-year-old Burton appeared in 31 games over two seasons for the Lions and rushed for two yards on four carries. Chubb, 23, has not yet played an NFL game after a four-year college career at Wake Forest.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
Related UPI Stories
share with facebook
share with twitter
Trending Stories
Tiger Woods blames medication for DUI arrest in South Florida Tiger Woods blames medication for DUI arrest in South Florida
Jairus Byrd working out for San Francisco 49ers Jairus Byrd working out for San Francisco 49ers
Shaquille O'Neil's foot is what nightmares are made of Shaquille O'Neil's foot is what nightmares are made of
Jacksonville Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis expecting more usage Jacksonville Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis expecting more usage
Kyle O'Quinn dunks in Josh Norman's face Kyle O'Quinn dunks in Josh Norman's face