No talks yet between Michael Vick, Atlanta Falcons on sign-to-retire deal

Quarterback Michael Vick, the former No. 1 overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons, clarified his earlier comments regarding retirement, saying he has not spoken with anyone about signing a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a member of the Falcons.

Vick, hosting his V7 Elite Playmakers Showcase Series football event Sunday, said he still is hopeful such talks will happen.

"Well, I haven't talked to anybody about it specifically," Vick told ESPN. "It's something that I've really been thinking about trying to get done. I was asked the question the other day is that what I want, and I said, 'Yeah.'

"So, yeah, I think in due time, it's something that can potentially happen."

In February, Vick announced he was retired from the NFL, but he told CBS Radio in Atlanta on Friday night that he has talked with the Falcons about signing a one-day contract and then officially retiring.

"Hopefully soon," the 36-year-old Vick said during the radio interview.

Vick was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech, but his tenure in Atlanta ended in disgrace when he was arrested for running a dog-fighting operation. He spent 21 months in federal prison for the crime.

Vick spent six seasons with the Falcons and displayed superb running ability with a strong but often erratic arm. He threw for 71 touchdowns, rushed for 21, and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection before the dog-fighting conviction.

Vick was out of football for two years and Atlanta moved on without him.

Vick, who did not play in 2016, passed for 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns against 88 interceptions during 13 NFL seasons. He added 6,109 yards and 36 rushing touchdowns.

Vick has maintained a close relationship with Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who invited him back for the final regular-season game at the Georgia Dome.

"When I spoke to Arthur, we talked about various other things," Vick told ESPN. "Like I said, (retiring a Falcon) is something that can happen down the road, and I think we both know that. What's already understood really don't have to be explained. You let time work everything out in between."