Austin Seferian-Jenkins has lost 25 pounds this offseason

May 28 (UPI) -- Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins lost substantial weight this offseason with the help of an intense training regimen.

The New York Jets pass catcher is down 25 pounds since last season, according to ESPN.

Seferian-Jenkins played at more than 280 pounds in 2016. He had 110 yards on 10 receptions in seven games last season for the Jets. Seferian-Jenkins was the 38th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent the first two years of his career with the Tampa Bay Bucceneers, but has never played in more than nine games in a season.

The Jets plucked him off of waivers in September after some off-the-field troubles.

Seferian-Jenkins, 24, was charged with a DUI in September, but he pleaded down to reckless driving. In March he was suspended for two games of the season violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Seferian-Jenkins is allowed to participate in OTAs and the preseason.

His agent told ESPN that Seferian-Jenkins went to Las Vegas this offseason to work with a fitness coach three times a day. He also took a hot pilates class.

Seferian-Jenkins is due $1 million this season, with a $75,000 workout bonus. He hits free agency in 2018.

The Jets used a fifth-round pick on Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett in the 2017 NFL Draft. Jets offensive coordinator John Morton told SNY that he "loves" tight ends and wants to make them a "go-to guy" in his offensive scheme.

At the same time, NJ Advance Media reported that Leggett "needs some work." The report stated that the 6-foot-5-inch, 258 pound tight end was dropping easy passes and had rough route running.

"All I needed was just to get my foot in the door," Leggett told reporters at rookie camp after signing his first NFL contract. "The Jets gave me the opportunity. I'm forever grateful and I'm extremely blessed."

The Jets' depth chart also includes Eric Tomlinson, Braedon Bowman and Brian Parker at tight end.