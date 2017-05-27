Home / Sports News / NFL

Houston Texans OL loses 21 pounds

By Alex Butler   |   May 27, 2017 at 5:11 PM

May 27 (UPI) -- Weight has literally been lifted from the Houston Texans' offensive line this year.

Right guard Jeff Allen lost 21 pounds this offseason, according to the Houston Chronicle.

"I feel good; I lost a few pounds," Allen told the Chronicle. "I think it will be beneficial for me this season. I've done a lot of hard work, a lot of cardio. I changed my diet. I'm eating a little cleaner. I have a better understanding of what I need from my body.

Allen, 27, played the first four years of his career for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was heavily pursued by the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons during the 2016 offseason before landing a five-year, $28 million pact with the Texans. Allen had two concussions and had offseason ankle surgery in 2016. He ranked as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 guard out of 77 qualifiers. He started 14 games last season.

In those starts, he played 498 pass blocking snaps, giving up 27 quarterback pressures and five sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

"He's a very intelligent guy, that's something that I really like," Texans coach Bill O'Brien told the team website last season. "He's very bright and he's tough. He understands how important communication is and obviously bringing that toughness to the practice field and to the game field every week."

In early May, the Texans' website reported that 2016 second round pick Nick Martin could challenge Greg Mancz, Xavier Su'a-Filo or Allen for a spot on the offensive line.

Houston ranked in the middle-of-the-pack in sacks allowed last season among AFC teams.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more news from UPI.com
Related UPI Stories
share with facebook
share with twitter
Trending Stories
Ron Burgundy: Chicago Cubs dress like 'Anchorman' crew for road trip Ron Burgundy: Chicago Cubs dress like 'Anchorman' crew for road trip
Mike Zimmer: 'One eye or two, doesn't really matter' for Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer: 'One eye or two, doesn't really matter' for Minnesota Vikings coach
Former Minnesota Vikings RB Matt Asiata joining NFC North rival Former Minnesota Vikings RB Matt Asiata joining NFC North rival
Diva Chad Johnson had hand in NFL celebration rule change Diva Chad Johnson had hand in NFL celebration rule change
Miami Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Taste of success, injury pushing team Miami Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Taste of success, injury pushing team