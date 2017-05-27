Former NFL QB Michael Vick wants to retire with Atlanta Falcons

Quarterback Michael Vick, the former No. 1 overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons, is hoping to sign a one-day contract with the team and officially retire as a member of the Falcons.

In February, Vick announced he was retired from the NFL but he told CBS Radio in Atlanta on Friday night that he has talked with the Falcons about signing a one-day contract and then officially retiring.

"Hopefully soon," the 36-year-old Vick said during the interview.

Vick was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech, but his tenure in Atlanta ended in disgrace when he was arrested for running a dog-fighting operation. He spent 21 months in federal prison for the crime.

The Falcons moved into position to draft Vick by acquiring the No. 1 overall pick from the then-San Diego Chargers -- a deal which enabled the Chargers to draft running back LaDainian Tomlinson with the fifth selection.

Vick spent six seasons with the Falcons and displayed superb running ability with a strong but often erratic arm. He threw for 71 touchdowns, rushed for 21 more, and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection before the dog-fighting conviction.

Vick was out of football for two years and Atlanta moved on without him. Vick was walking around in a jail cell on the day of the 2008 NFL Draft when another inmate told him the Falcons drafted Matt Ryan.

It took a while for Vick to lose his bitterness over the situation, but he has become a big supporter of Ryan, who was the 2016 league MVP and took the Falcons to this year's Super Bowl.

Vick, who did not play in 2016, passed for 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns against 88 interceptions during 13 NFL seasons. He added 6,109 yards and 36 rushing touchdowns.