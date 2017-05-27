Former Minnesota Vikings RB Matt Asiata joining NFC North rival

May 27 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions added to its backfield Friday with the signing of Matt Asiata.

Asiata, 29, played the first five seasons of his career for the Minnesota Vikings. The Utah product is a short-yardage specialist, likely competing with Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington to make the Lions' roster.

The contract is for one year, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The Detroit News confirmed the signing.

Asiata scored a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2014, while piling up 882 yards from scrimmage and filling in for Adrian Peterson.

He had a tryout last weekend with the Lions, but remained unsigned. Asiata had 402 yards and six scores on 121 carries last season for the Vikings.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell hinted that Asiata could be used on special teams.

"We typically don't talk about tryouts," Caldwell told reporters last week. "We'll talk about it after we get things through. I don't think we've ever discussed that, at least I haven't and I don't plan to discuss it. But we'll bring him in, we'll take a look at him, we'll see what he can do and see what happens from then on. If something happens in terms of a signing or anything of that information we'll certainly release that and let you know."

"I think anybody knows who has seen him work, he's a good special teamer. He's tough. He's a very good pass protector and he carries the ball. He runs behind his pads. He's always been a very, very effective player in this league."

On Monday the Lions website reported that Ameer Abdullah is expected to "play a featured role" in the offense this season. Theo Riddick's presence as one of the best third-down backs in the league will also limit touches for the Lions' backups.

The Asiata signing should have little impact on the fantasy football relevance of the Lions' lead back. Abdullah remains an RB2, with higher stock in PPR formats.