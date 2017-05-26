Miami Dolphins' Ryan Tannehil: Taste of success, injury pushing team

May 26 (UPI) -- Quarterback Ryan Tannehill displayed his token athleticism around tackling dummies Thursday at Miami Dolphins OTAs, proving that when he says he's healed, he means it.

The fifth-year starter is coming off of a serious ACL injury, but avoided surgery. He credits stem cell therapy with his "healing" and quick recovery.

While he obviously won't tout getting his cleat stuck in the turf and then having his knee twisted by the Arizona Cardinals' Calais Campbell as a blessing, that's exactly what it could be this offseason for the Dolphins.

Tannehill stood on the sideline for more than a month after the December 11 injury, watching the Dolphins win two of its final three games and clinch a playoff birth for the first time in eight years. After leading the team to eight wins in its first 13 games, Tannehill was helpless as he watched his hard work sacked in the first round of the playoffs.

But this year he's using that success and adversity to fuel his leadership.

"Yes, it's obviously tough," Tannehill said Thursday. "You feel like you're getting things going, you're getting on the right track, you're starting to play well and then you have things shut down for you. I was excited to see our team finish the season strong and get into the playoffs. Obviously, we didn't finish the way we wanted to, but we made big strides last year."

VIDEO: Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill, who sprained his ACL and MCL last season, is moving well in individual drills at OTAs. pic.twitter.com/qzdfiRMYlm — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) May 25, 2017

The feeling at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Fla., is that all of the Dolphins have an edge, savoring the feeling of success.

"I think everyone in the building got a taste of that success and what we want to accomplish," Tannehill said. "Obviously, it's not getting to the playoffs; it's winning a Super Bowl. I feel like that taste makes everyone a little more hungry around this building. That little success that we tasted is something that's going to push us. It's been pushing us since January to go at it even harder and get back in the dance and hopefully win the whole thing."

Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill looked "normal" before taking part in OTAs this week. On Thursday he wore a brace on his left leg, but said he was not limited in his mobility. Gase said Tannehill has a "good edge" that he likes this season. He also said that Tannehill wants to make sure that "he's one of the reasons" the Dolphins succeed even more in 2017.

"The difference is he's got a better grasp of the offense at this point compared to last year, Gase said during rookie minicamp. "He moves around fine. He's got a good edge that I like to him right now. You can tell that he wasn't real happy about getting hurt last year. I like the way he's working right now, and we'll just keep doing what we've been doing. I know he's really trying to make sure that he's one of the reasons that we're taking the next step. He's really been pushing himself."

Tannehill said Thursday that he's "feeling back to 100 percent."

He explained why he chose to go the stem cell transplant route.

"A lot of research and finding options that were available to me and specifically to my injury and what fit," Tannehill said. "I spent a lot of time researching, talking to people who are familiar with all of the different types of treatment, and that seemed to be the best fit for the injury I had."

He told reporters how the treatment helps to speed up recovery.

"Your blood stream is carrying stem cells to any injury you have all over your body," Tannehill said. "The ACL typically doesn't heal because of a lack of blood flow. So they're just artificially becoming the blood stream to carry the stem cells to the location."

He'll wear his new knee brace throughout the 2017 season.

Tannehill, 28, is now 37-40 as an NFL starter. But with weapons like Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker and Julius Thomas in 2017, he needs to take the next step as a quarterback.

Day 3 of OTAs - ✔︎ pic.twitter.com/Zs5oOB4bn2 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 25, 2017

Thomas explained Wednesday that Tannehill will "make his mark" as a quarterback by "how smart he is."

"He really wants to make this his offense and to own it," Thomas said. "I've been extremely pleased and excited just to see his work ethic. Outside of his physical ability ... just the quarterback that he is becoming. I expect him to continue to grow as a player."

The Dolphins resume OTAs on June 1.