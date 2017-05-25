New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. remains absent from OTAs on Thursday

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn't attend organized team activities on Thursday for the third time this week.

Beckham also missed OTAs on Monday and Tuesday. The workouts are voluntary so he can't be disciplined.

Part of the reason for the early week absences were tied to a Nike endorsement deal that was being finalized. The contract reportedly will pay Beckham more than $5 million annually over the next five years.

Beckham attended parts of the Giants' offseason workouts earlier this year. But he has spent ample time away from the team working out in Southern California with a group of players that include quarterback Johnny Manziel and running back Reggie Bush.

Beckham reportedly worked out with Manziel and others on Tuesday.

The three-time Pro Bowler caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He also was fined six times for various disciplinary things and his off-field life also has come under scrutiny.

Beckham, 24, has caught 288 passes for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns in three NFL seasons.