Aaron Rodgers gifts ATVs to Green Bay Packers' offensive line

May 25 (UPI) -- All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave back to his offensive line Wednesday, in the form of four all-terrain vehicles.

The Green Bay Packers star delivered the four Polaris customized rides to Bryan Bulaga, Don Barclay, Corey Linsley and Lane Taylor. Each ATV featured the player's initials and jersey number on the side.

"So you could call this the best Christmas gift ever. Thank you @AaronRodgers12 for this awesome @PolarisORV ! These things are ridiculous," Bulaga tweeted.

The two-time NFL MVP has given his linemen TVs and headphones in past years. He originally bought the ATVs for Christmas. The Packers wrapped up its third day of OTAs Wednesday

Green Bay's offensive line hasn't been exactly stingy when it comes to giving up sacks. Last season the Packers gave up the 15th-most sacks at 35. In 2015, Green Bay gave up the fifth-most sacks (47). Before a good year protecting the quarterback in 2014, the Packers ranked were a bottom 11 team when it came to protecting the quarterback since 2010.

So you could call this the best Christmas gift ever.Thank you @AaronRodgers12 for this awesome @PolarisORV ! These things are ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/ETZKdKb8kP — Bryan Bulaga (@BBulaga) May 24, 2017

Offseason acquisition Jahri Evans is expected to man right guard this season. Lindsley is penciled in at center, while Bulaga is looking at right tackle, Taylor at left guard and David Bakhtiari at left tackle.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers got his offensive linemen some new toys for Christmas, and they arrived today... pic.twitter.com/50I9cddlzc — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) May 25, 2017

The Polaris General 1000 EPS Deluxe Titanium Matte Metallic sells for $20,299.