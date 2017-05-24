Philadelphia Eagles hope fire is lit under Nelson Agholor, wide receiving corps

PHILADELPHIA -- Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles didn't get near enough production from their wide receiving corps. Slot receiver Jordan Matthews was the only wideout with more than 36 receptions (he had 73).

With 2015 first-round pick Nelson Agholor underperforming for the second straight year and summer trade acquisition Dorial Green-Beckham making little progress, the Eagles did two things in the offseason.

First, they fired wide receivers coach Greg Lewis after just one season and replaced him with the more experienced Mike Groh. Then, they used free agency and the draft to upgrade the position.

They signed veteran free agents Alshon Jeffery (to a one-year, $9.5 million contract) and Torrey Smith and added two more wideouts in the draft (fourth-rounder Mack Hollins and fifth-rounder Shelton Gibson).

Suddenly, their talented, young second-year quarterback, Carson Wentz, has several enticing targets to throw to, particularly in the red zone, where the Eagles weren't very good last year.

Now, both Jeffery and Smith come with question marks. Jeffery has missed 11 games in the last two years and had just six touchdown catches in the 21 games he did play in.

And while Smith caught 30 touchdown passes in four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens from 2011-14, he comes to the Eagles after catching just 53 passes the last two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers.

But Jeffery has that one-year deal and Smith's three-year deal only includes just $500,000 in guaranteed money. So, adding them was not a major gamble.

The Eagles are hoping the hiring of Groh and the additions of Jeffery and Smith might light a fire under the underperforming Agholor, who has just 59 receptions in his first two NFL seasons and has yet to have more than 65 receiving yards in a game.

"Nelson's worked extremely hard this offseason," head coach Doug Pederson said. "Mike Groh's addition has really sort of lit a fire under him a little bit. And bringing in Alshon and Torrey, as I've said all along, competition, man. It sharpens you. And that's what I've seen from Nelson. He's done a great job already this spring."

If Jeffery and Smith can return to form, the Eagles' offense could make some noise this season. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Matthews already is one of the leagues' better slot receivers. And tight ends Zach Ertz and Trey Burton both are major matchup problems for opposing defenses. And don't forget about running back Darren Sproles, who has had 50-plus catches in eight of his last nine seasons.